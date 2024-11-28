العالم اليوم - فيتش تؤكد تصنيف العراق عند "‭B-‬" مع نظرة مستقبلية مستقرة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر فيتش تؤكد تصنيف العراق عند "‭B-‬" مع نظرة مستقبلية مستقرة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 28 نوفمبر 2024 11:30 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.