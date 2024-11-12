العالم اليوم - الجيش الأميركي يشنّ ضربات على أهداف مرتبطة بإيران في سوريا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الجيش الأميركي يشنّ ضربات على أهداف مرتبطة بإيران في سوريا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 12 نوفمبر 2024 12:25 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.