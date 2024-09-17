العالم اليوم - مايكروسوفت تعيد شراء أسهم بقيمة 60 مليار دولار

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مايكروسوفت تعيد شراء أسهم بقيمة 60 مليار دولار من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 17 سبتمبر 2024 10:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.