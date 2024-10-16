العالم اليوم - إس آند بي غلوبال تتوقع نمو اقتصاد دبي 3% في المتوسط حتى 2027

انتم الان تتابعون خبر إس آند بي غلوبال تتوقع نمو اقتصاد دبي 3% في المتوسط حتى 2027 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 16 أكتوبر 2024 11:37 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.