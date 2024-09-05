العالم اليوم - بوتين: روسيا ترغب في مواصلة نقل الغاز لأوروبا عبر أوكرانيا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بوتين: روسيا ترغب في مواصلة نقل الغاز لأوروبا عبر أوكرانيا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 5 سبتمبر 2024 12:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.