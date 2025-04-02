العالم اليوم - التضخم في منطقة اليورو يهبط إلى 2.2 بالمئة خلال الشهر الماضي

انتم الان تتابعون خبر التضخم في منطقة اليورو يهبط إلى 2.2 بالمئة خلال الشهر الماضي من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 2 أبريل 2025 07:27 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.