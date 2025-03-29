العالم اليوم - شقيق وزير الدفاع الأميركي.. منصب يثير التساؤلات في البنتاغون

انتم الان تتابعون خبر شقيق وزير الدفاع الأميركي.. منصب يثير التساؤلات في البنتاغون من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 29 مارس 2025 01:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.