العالم اليوم - "تي موبايل" تعتزم شراء "فيستار ميديا" مقابل 600 مليون دولار

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "تي موبايل" تعتزم شراء "فيستار ميديا" مقابل 600 مليون دولار من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 14 يناير 2025 07:26 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.