أخبار عالمية

العالم اليوم - بزشكيان: الرد على رسالة ترامب وصل.. ولم نتهرب

0 نشر
0 تبليغ

العالم اليوم - بزشكيان: الرد على رسالة ترامب وصل.. ولم نتهرب

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بزشكيان: الرد على رسالة ترامب وصل.. ولم نتهرب من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 30 مارس 2025 02:18 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.

  1. If you are attempting to access this site using an anonymous Private/Proxy network, please disable that and try accessing site again.
  2. Due to previously detected malicious behavior which originated from the network you're using, please request unblock to site.

نرجو ان نكون قد وفقنا في نقل التفاصيل الكاملة الخاصة بخبر بزشكيان: الرد على رسالة ترامب وصل.. ولم نتهرب .. في رعاية الله وحفظة

أحمد صلاح

أحمد صلاح

إقرأ ايضا

Advertisements

قد تقرأ أيضا