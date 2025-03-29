العالم اليوم - بعد استبعاده من مونديال الأندية.. خاميس يوجه رسالة للفيفا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بعد استبعاده من مونديال الأندية.. خاميس يوجه رسالة للفيفا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 29 مارس 2025 12:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.