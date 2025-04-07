العالم اليوم - إيران تتأهب للضربة.. الأقمار الصناعية ترصد استعدادات مكثفة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر إيران تتأهب للضربة.. الأقمار الصناعية ترصد استعدادات مكثفة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 7 أبريل 2025 04:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.