العالم اليوم - معهد بحثي: استهلاك الصين من النفط سيرتفع 1.1% في 2025

انتم الان تتابعون خبر معهد بحثي: استهلاك الصين من النفط سيرتفع 1.1% في 2025 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 2 أبريل 2025 06:28 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.