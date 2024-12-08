تحديثات برنامج TEMU للتسويق بالعمولة: اربح حتى SAR 400,000 شهريًا!

How much can you earn from TEMU Affiliate Program?

TEMU is a cutting-edge online marketplace that connects shoppers with millions of sellers, manufacturers and brands from all over the world. Whether you are looking for affordable premium products, popular brands, useful gadgets and gear, or the latest fashion trends, TEMU is your one-stop destination for all your shopping needs and desires. With a wide range of products available on TEMU, you can easily find what you are looking for at an unbeatable price. TEMU has now become the most popular shopping platform in many countries and the number of people using TEMU is increasing more and more, so TEMU now has many ongoing promotions.







About TEMU Affiliate Program:

You may have seen a lot of people sharing their TEMU link and codes, but you may not know that TEMU has an affiliate program that anyone can join. If you are an avid TEMU fan looking to find a steady source of passive income or if you are an influencer who wants to monetize your traffic, TEMU’s affiliate program will help you achieve your goals. With the potential to earn up to SAR400,000 per month, TEMU’s affiliate program is the perfect way to start earning.







You can earn up to SAR400,000 per month! If you are interested in joining the TEMU affiliate program , you will be happy to know that it offers an easy and transparent commission policy. There are several possible ways to earn money, which we mention below:







1: Earn a SAR10 reward for every new user who downloads the TEMU app using your referral link.

2: Get a commission on every purchase made by newly registered TEMU users who click on your unique referral link. Commission rate varies depending on purchase amount:

- For purchases between SAR0 and SAR199.99, you will receive a 5% commission.

- For purchases between SAR200 and SAR399.99, you will receive a 10% commission.

- When purchasing for SAR 400 or more, you will get a 20% commission.

3: Take advantage of the leaderboard to earn: The top 50 TEMU affiliates with the most earnings in the last 3 days in the TEMU affiliate program can win a cash reward.

4: Get a 20% secondary commission if you refer an affiliate marketer:

TEMU launches tier 2 commissions for affiliates, which allows them to earn commissions on the referrals of affiliates they have recruited. In this case, you can get a 20% secondary commission if you refer an affiliate. This program will help our affiliates grow their business and generate more revenue.







You can simply withdraw using PayPal. When the cash amount in your TEMU affiliate account reaches SAR80, a pop-up window will appear to inform you that your PayPal account has been linked.

- Submitting the request: The commission will be added to the pending account within 5 minutes of the request and transferred to the available account after 3 days of delivery.

- Download the app: Rewards will be added to your available account within 15 minutes (new app users only).

- Affiliate Program Signup: Rewards will be added to the pending account immediately. They will be transferred to the available account after your affiliate earns their first commission.

Compared to other affiliate programs, TEMU offers a commission rate of 5% to 20% for all categories depending on each qualifying purchase.

However, TEMU does not offer commissions for returning users. This may limit your earnings. But with so much traffic flowing to TEMU and more countries available, it is still worth signing up for TEMU affiliate program now as it is a very popular shopping site. It might be a good idea to sign up now before TEMU adjusts commission rates and earnings caps monthly.

TEMU Affiliate Program Commission Rate (5%-20%)

If you are looking for an affiliate program that offers high commission rates and good returns, then TEMU Affiliate Program might be the right choice for you. It is one of the best affiliate programs that you can find in the affiliate marketing industry. Join now and start earning commissions for referring new users!

