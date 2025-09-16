العالم اليوم - تراجع نمو الأجور في بريطانيا لأدنى مستوى منذ 2022

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تراجع نمو الأجور في بريطانيا لأدنى مستوى منذ 2022 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 16 سبتمبر 2025 03:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.