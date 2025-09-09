العالم اليوم - تنديد عربي ودولي واسع بالهجوم الإسرائيلي على قطر

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تنديد عربي ودولي واسع بالهجوم الإسرائيلي على قطر من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 9 سبتمبر 2025 07:16 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.