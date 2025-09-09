العالم اليوم - وزير خارجية لبنان: نزع سلاح حزب الله على الحدود خلال 3 أشهر

انتم الان تتابعون خبر وزير خارجية لبنان: نزع سلاح حزب الله على الحدود خلال 3 أشهر من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 9 سبتمبر 2025 04:20 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.