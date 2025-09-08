العالم اليوم - الإليزيه: ماكرون سيعين رئيس وزراء جديدا خلال الأيام المقبلة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الإليزيه: ماكرون سيعين رئيس وزراء جديدا خلال الأيام المقبلة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 8 سبتمبر 2025 11:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.