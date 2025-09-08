العالم اليوم - القيادة المركزية الأميركية تنشر صور المناورات في مصر

انتم الان تتابعون خبر القيادة المركزية الأميركية تنشر صور المناورات في مصر من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 8 سبتمبر 2025 04:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.