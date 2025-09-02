العالم اليوم - كيف تغلبت اليابان على نفوذ الصين في المعادن النادرة؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر كيف تغلبت اليابان على نفوذ الصين في المعادن النادرة؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 2 سبتمبر 2025 10:23 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.