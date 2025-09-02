العالم اليوم - عائلة ترامب تجمع ثروة بقيمة 6 مليارات دولار بعد إطلاق "WLFI"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر عائلة ترامب تجمع ثروة بقيمة 6 مليارات دولار بعد إطلاق "WLFI" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 2 سبتمبر 2025 10:23 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.