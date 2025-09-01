العالم اليوم - لاغارد: فرنسا لا تحتاج لتدخل صندوق النقد الدولي حالياً

انتم الان تتابعون خبر لاغارد: فرنسا لا تحتاج لتدخل صندوق النقد الدولي حالياً من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 1 سبتمبر 2025 10:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.