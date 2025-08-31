العالم اليوم - بيان من الجيش الإسرائيلي و"الشاباك" بشأن عملية "أبو عبيدة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بيان من الجيش الإسرائيلي و"الشاباك" بشأن عملية "أبو عبيدة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 31 أغسطس 2025 06:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.