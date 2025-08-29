العالم اليوم - المركزي المصري يفاجئ الأسواق بخفض الفائدة أعلى من المتوقع

انتم الان تتابعون خبر المركزي المصري يفاجئ الأسواق بخفض الفائدة أعلى من المتوقع من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 29 أغسطس 2025 07:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.