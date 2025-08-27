العالم اليوم - مناورة خاسرة.. البوليساريو في قمة طوكيو بـ"حيلة بروتوكولية"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مناورة خاسرة.. البوليساريو في قمة طوكيو بـ"حيلة بروتوكولية" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 27 أغسطس 2025 01:19 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.