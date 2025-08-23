العالم اليوم - بالبلوتونيوم المخزّن.. "خطوة نووية" مثيرة للجدل من ترامب

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بالبلوتونيوم المخزّن.. "خطوة نووية" مثيرة للجدل من ترامب من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 23 أغسطس 2025 08:04 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.