العالم اليوم - تقرير: أكاذيب ماسك بشأن "القيادة الذاتية" في تسلا تلاحقه

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تقرير: أكاذيب ماسك بشأن "القيادة الذاتية" في تسلا تلاحقه من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 21 أغسطس 2025 08:09 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.