العالم اليوم - بن غفير لنتنياهو: لا تملك تفويض "صفقة دون هزيمة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بن غفير لنتنياهو: لا تملك تفويض "صفقة دون هزيمة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 18 أغسطس 2025 07:20 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.