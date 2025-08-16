العالم اليوم - بعد إيقاف خدمة 60 ألف هاتف.. ضريبة المحمول تثير الجدل في مصر

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بعد إيقاف خدمة 60 ألف هاتف.. ضريبة المحمول تثير الجدل في مصر من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 16 أغسطس 2025 06:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.