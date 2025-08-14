العالم اليوم - اقتصاد دبي ينمو 4% خلال الربع الأول من 2025

انتم الان تتابعون خبر اقتصاد دبي ينمو 4% خلال الربع الأول من 2025 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 14 أغسطس 2025 01:20 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.