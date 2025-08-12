العالم اليوم - زيلينسكي: "لا مؤشر" على استعداد روسيا للسلام

انتم الان تتابعون خبر زيلينسكي: "لا مؤشر" على استعداد روسيا للسلام من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 12 أغسطس 2025 01:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.