العالم اليوم - لندن وباريس تتعهدان بدعم زيلينسكي وتحقيق سلام عادل بأوكرانيا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر لندن وباريس تتعهدان بدعم زيلينسكي وتحقيق سلام عادل بأوكرانيا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 10 أغسطس 2025 12:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.