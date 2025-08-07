العالم اليوم - ضغوط ترامب.. صفقة كبرى لوقف حرب أوكرانيا في الأفق؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ضغوط ترامب.. صفقة كبرى لوقف حرب أوكرانيا في الأفق؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 7 أغسطس 2025 01:32 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.