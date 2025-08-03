العالم اليوم - السودان.. دارفور تخرج في مسيرات حاشدة تأييدا لحكومة "تأسيس"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر السودان.. دارفور تخرج في مسيرات حاشدة تأييدا لحكومة "تأسيس" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 3 أغسطس 2025 07:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.