العالم اليوم - السويداء.. قتيلان في اشتباكات لأول مرة منذ وقف إطلاق النار

انتم الان تتابعون خبر السويداء.. قتيلان في اشتباكات لأول مرة منذ وقف إطلاق النار من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 3 أغسطس 2025 04:20 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.