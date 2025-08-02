العالم اليوم - ويتكوف: حماس منفتحة على التخلي عن سلاحها

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ويتكوف: حماس منفتحة على التخلي عن سلاحها من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 2 أغسطس 2025 03:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.