العالم اليوم - ويتكوف يزور غزة.. وإسرائيل تلمّح إلى إمكانية توسيع عمليتها

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ويتكوف يزور غزة.. وإسرائيل تلمّح إلى إمكانية توسيع عمليتها من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 31 يوليو 2025 09:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.