العالم اليوم - كندا تعتزم الاعتراف بدولة فلسطين.. وتربط ذلك بشروط محددة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر كندا تعتزم الاعتراف بدولة فلسطين.. وتربط ذلك بشروط محددة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 31 يوليو 2025 01:10 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.