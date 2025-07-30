العالم اليوم - الأولى من نوعها.. حقنة ثورية تنهي معاناة فقدان السمع نهائيا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الأولى من نوعها.. حقنة ثورية تنهي معاناة فقدان السمع نهائيا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 30 يوليو 2025 10:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.