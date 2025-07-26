العالم اليوم - إيران تضغط على بري.. وحزب الله يحذر من المساس بسلاحه

انتم الان تتابعون خبر إيران تضغط على بري.. وحزب الله يحذر من المساس بسلاحه من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 26 يوليو 2025 05:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.