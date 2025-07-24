العالم اليوم - الأردن.. انطلاق فعاليات مهرجان جرش للثقافة والفنون

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الأردن.. انطلاق فعاليات مهرجان جرش للثقافة والفنون من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 24 يوليو 2025 02:19 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.