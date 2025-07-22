العالم اليوم - موقع "واللا": إسرائيل تستعد لسيناريو هجوم من جهة سوريا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر موقع "واللا": إسرائيل تستعد لسيناريو هجوم من جهة سوريا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 22 يوليو 2025 11:03 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.