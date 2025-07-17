أخبار عالمية

العالم اليوم - روسيا: اعتراض وتدمير 122 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية خلال الليل

0 نشر
0 تبليغ

العالم اليوم - روسيا: اعتراض وتدمير 122 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية خلال الليل

انتم الان تتابعون خبر روسيا: اعتراض وتدمير 122 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية خلال الليل من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 17 يوليو 2025 09:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.

  1. If you are attempting to access this site using an anonymous Private/Proxy network, please disable that and try accessing site again.
  2. Due to previously detected malicious behavior which originated from the network you're using, please request unblock to site.

نرجو ان نكون قد وفقنا في نقل التفاصيل الكاملة الخاصة بخبر روسيا: اعتراض وتدمير 122 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية خلال الليل .. في رعاية الله وحفظة

اسماعيل الماحي

اسماعيل الماحي

كاتب محتوى باللغة العربية شغف بالبحث والإطلاع بجانب دقة في مراعاة قواعد اللغة وعلامات الترقيم

إقرأ ايضا

Advertisements

قد تقرأ أيضا