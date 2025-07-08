العالم اليوم - بريكس تحت الضغط الأميركي.. قمة ساخنة في ظل تهديدات ترامب

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بريكس تحت الضغط الأميركي.. قمة ساخنة في ظل تهديدات ترامب من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 8 يوليو 2025 12:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.