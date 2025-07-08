العالم اليوم - روسيا.. عجز الموازنة يصل إلى 46.9 مليار دولار في 6 أشهر

انتم الان تتابعون خبر روسيا.. عجز الموازنة يصل إلى 46.9 مليار دولار في 6 أشهر من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 8 يوليو 2025 09:25 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.