العالم اليوم - مقتل 5 جنود إسرائيليين في اشتباكات بشمال غزة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مقتل 5 جنود إسرائيليين في اشتباكات بشمال غزة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 8 يوليو 2025 06:27 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.