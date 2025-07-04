العالم اليوم - فيديو.. إيطالي يصمم أنحف سيارة قابلة للقيادة في العالم

انتم الان تتابعون خبر فيديو.. إيطالي يصمم أنحف سيارة قابلة للقيادة في العالم من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 4 يوليو 2025 10:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.