العالم اليوم - حماس في مأزق غير مسبوق.. هل تتجه للتهدئة أم التصعيد؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حماس في مأزق غير مسبوق.. هل تتجه للتهدئة أم التصعيد؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 29 يونيو 2025 05:26 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.