العالم اليوم - حددت الموعد.. إيران تنظم جنازة قادة وعلماء قتلتهم إسرائيل

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حددت الموعد.. إيران تنظم جنازة قادة وعلماء قتلتهم إسرائيل من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 25 يونيو 2025 02:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.