العالم اليوم - تصويت في مجلس النواب على تحرك لعزل ترامب: 344 مقابل 79

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تصويت في مجلس النواب على تحرك لعزل ترامب: 344 مقابل 79 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 25 يونيو 2025 05:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.