العالم اليوم - إيفو: مناخ الأعمال في ألمانيا يصل إلى أعلى مستوى له منذ عام

انتم الان تتابعون خبر إيفو: مناخ الأعمال في ألمانيا يصل إلى أعلى مستوى له منذ عام من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 24 يونيو 2025 03:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.